In this inaugural episode of The Organized Photographer, your host Frederick Van Johnson sits down with two industry professionals; Troy Miller and Mark T. Fuccio. The show is about organizing your photographic life. And this first episode we begin with arguably the most important component of your photography world … data. We will be discussing tools, structure, backup, hardware, software and more.

When it’s all over, you’ll have a very clear understanding of how to keep your precious photos safe.

Troy Miller as a creative has chosen wedding photography as his full-time profession for over 25 years. Having earned his Masters of Photography from PPA, he’s received numerous awards throughout his career. Troy is also the creator of f64 Live, an annual photography event providing educations and experience for photographers of all levels. When he’s not planning f64 Live, photographing brides, or creating art, he can be found in his shop creating art with other mediums such as welding, fabricating, ceramics or just lighting things on fire.

Mark T. Fuccio has a broad background in product development, management, and marketing in multiple high-tech fields: Computer storage; graphics workstations; semiconductor IP and design tools; and software applications. He has helped dozens of startup and established companies identify their market sweet spot and launch their company and products. Mark earned the BSEE degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

