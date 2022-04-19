Join Kristina Sherk for a recorded webinar showing you how to slash your editing time by using Photoshop Actions.

Kristina is a high-end photo retoucher based out of Washington, D.C. She specializes in realistic retouching and has done work for clients like Time Inc., Hasselblad, Merz Aesthetic and Cotton Incorporated. She loves “translating Photoshop” for people and subsequently, she’s a contributing author for several educational publications.

During her session, Kristina will show you how to use Photoshop to significantly reduce your editing time by creating and using Actions. This process once learned correctly; can completely revolutionize your retouching by saving you tons of time and effort. Teach Photoshop how to create all your adjustment layers and folders with the click of a button, leaving you to do the important stuff and helping you save tons of time while editing.

This session is free to attend and is brought to you by The Artists’ Notebook project. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum and B&H Photo for their support of the project.