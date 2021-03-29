When the iPhone 12 Pro was announced, it was truly a device that was marketed toward creatives. Despite the fact that many of us still use our “real” cameras, the iPhone 12 Pro packs some impressive specs, with video up to 4K at 60fps in Dolby Vision, a new Lidar sensor and more.

In the video above, Jonathan Carey walks us through 10 secrets that will help you get the most out of your iPhone 12 Pro camera. He shows how to enable things like the HDR toggle as well as disabling scene detection and auto fps for video.

