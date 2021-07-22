This morning, the winners of the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards were announced. The 14th annual awards recognize photographs taken with iPhones over the past year. Despite a global pandemic, the winning images all glimpse moments of beauty, hope and the endurance of the human spirit.

Submissions took place from thousands of photographers across the globe. The Grand Prize winner and Photographer of the Year award was awarded to photojournalist Istvan Kerekes, of Hungary, for his image, “Transylvanian Shepherds.”

Istvan Kerekes, “Transylvanian Shepherds” / IPPAWARDS

Shot with an iPhone 7, Istvan’s image showcases two rugged shepherds traversing an equally rugged industrial landscape, bearing a pair of lambs in their arms. The grit of the men and the bleakness of their environment are a moving contrast to the hope and innocence of the lambs in their care.

The First Place Photographer of the Year award went to Sharan Shetty of India, for his image, “Bonding,” taken with an iPhone X. This showcases a man and his horse in an empty landscape, offering each other comfort and soft words.

Sharan Shetty, “Bonding” / IPPAWARDS

The Second Place award went to Dan Liu of China, for his untitled image of an astronaut traversing a desolate Martian-esque landscape, which was taken with an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Third Place award went to Jeff Rayner of the U.S., for his photo, “Side-Walking on Air.” Featuring a portrait of a young girl aloft and weightless in a pool of light on her Los Angeles sidewalk, Jeff’s photo was shot with an iPhone X.

Dan Liu / IPPAWARDS Jeff Rayner, "Side-Walking on Air" / IPPAWARDS

Additional top three winners in 17 categories were awarded to photographers from almost every corner of the world. A complete list of the winners can be viewed at the IPPA website.