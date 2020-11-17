LuminarAI has a fresh new beta, a very early version of upcoming program set to be released this holiday season. We are going to take a peak behind the curtains at their new IrisAI feature, which is a powerful new way to process eyes during the processing of a portrait.

Furthermore, I decided that even though it might be rather informal, I would screencast the first time I start playing with the templates.

Easy to use

This isn’t the final user interface. However, if you’ve used Luminar 4 or earlier products, you know that their interface is already quite easy to use. And actually, this so far appears to be considerably easier! Also, it appears like many of the other editing functions of LuminarAI are going to be quite similar.

About the LuminarAI screencast video

I wanted to create a screencast video so it was as if you were looking over my shoulder as I poked around LuminarAI for the first time. It’s informal, but hopefully fun.

I asked Mike Martin, a gifted portrait photographer, for a couple of photos. Mike supplied two photos of models Max McNeal Martin and Jake Carroll, that are almost completely untouched so we could showcase what IrisAI would do to an unprocessed photo.

It’s also important to bear in mind that this is an early beta version of LuminarAI. IrisAI and other functions may change, and this is not the final user interface. I’m not kidding when I say that I am getting a very early first look. But I think that’s part of the fun and excitement!