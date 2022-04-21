The sky is one of the most important parts of an outdoor and landscape photo. Sometimes we get really lucky with a magical sky filling the entire width of the photo. And sometimes we don’t.

Perfecting a sky

In this tutorial, we’re going to take a look at how we can use Photoshop to take an already great-looking sky (but maybe lacking in one area) and extend or expand it so it fills the frame and makes more impact.

“No Light? No Problem!” is Matt Kloskowski’s best-selling photo editing course of all time! Matt shows you truly creative techniques to go from where the light wasn’t quite what you had hoped the photo would be. “No Light? No Problem!” dives into the “why” behind Matt’s editing. He explains an overview of the photo, where the problems are, and what tools he uses to fix them along the way, he shares why he chose those tools.