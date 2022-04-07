Another way to expand your frame, or remove unwanted areas in Photoshop is using the lasso tool plus the fill, or the new Content-aware fill options. Sometimes we have unwanted objects in our frame, or in the case of the below image my background didn’t quite cover all I needed, and just want a quick easy fix.

The Content-aware fill

I already covered using the Clone Stamp tool in another article, but by using the Fill or the Content-aware fill we are making the most of the AI within Photoshop to expand our image or cover something up. I used the lasso tool to quickly make my selected area and then right-click to access the Fill or the Content-aware fill options. This makes things even quicker and we don’t have to do all the work ourselves. I created a little video to show you how it is done.

Check out the below before and after images

So next time you need to Expand your frame in Photoshop, why not try the Content-aware fill option?