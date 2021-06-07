I thought I would put together a three-part tutorial taking a single image from start to finish. For part one, I am going to look at filling in gaps in your background and how to expand your frame beyond the original image. Photoshop’s Content-Aware tool is perfect for just those jobs.

In part two, I’ll look at blurring the background, adding a texture and some simple lighting effects to enhance the image further.

Brush up your photos

Get the Adobe Photography Plan, with Photoshop, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic — all for one low monthly fee!

Subscribe to the Photography Plan
Photoshop tips + techniques