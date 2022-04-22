Who wouldn’t want 40 free classes taught by 20 expert instructors to enhance their Photoshop knowledge? At the Photoshop Virtual Summit 4, you’ll learn the ins and outs of how to effectively use Photoshop from instructors Julieanne Kost, Matt Kloskowski, Dave Cross, Colin Smith, Lisa Carney, Kristina Sherk, Blake Rudis, Jesús Ramirez, Nicole Young, Rich Harrington and more.
In the video above, get a sneak peek at what to expect, as Kevin Ames sits down with Dave Cross. Learn about what’s on tap and how you can start learning Photoshop for free!
You needing 40 classes by professional experts over 5 days should tell you something. Adobe produces the most difficult to learn, complicated, non-intuitive program ever created by man. Adobe is expensive, requires you to pay monthly and shuts down if you don’t pay. Distuctive editing (unless you remember use complicated smart objects) Simple things like trying to save your work is made complicated If you are a graphics artist and are in the program everyday which helps you remember complicated pull downs and pop out tools, you may need/want adobe BUT. If you are photo focused, a $79 program like… Read more »
We’ll agree that Photoshop is certainly a beast. It can do anything you throw at it. You have to remember that while Photoshop edits photos wonderfully, it has several other purposes beyond photography, like graphic design. But your argument about the subscription model — that’s how subscription models work, plain and simple. There are alternatives out there if you want a less cumbersome application, or one without a subscription. But the fact of the matter is that Photoshop has about 100x more features than a program like ON1, Luminar and others. Does that make it a beast and complicated to… Read more »