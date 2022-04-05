From May 2-6, 2022, you can join 20 of the world’s top Photoshop instructors as they share their knowledge — all for free! The Photoshop Virtual Summit 4 will feature 40 classes on topics such as selections, AI and portraits, creating and using brushes, sharpening, smart objects and more.

Photoshop users of all levels of experience can sign up for a free pass to watch classes from expert instructors including Julieanne Kost, Matt Kloskowski, Ben Willmore, Dave Cross, Colin Smith, Lisa Carney, Aaron Nace, Glyn Dewis, Kristina Sherk, Blake Rudis, Jesús Ramirez, Nicole Young, Rich Harrington and many more.

The conference is sponsored by Adobe, and produced by Dave Cross LLC.

Extend your watch period with a VIP Pass!

All classes are free to watch for a 48-hour period once they go live. If you need more time, there’s an optional VIP Pass available for purchase that gives you lifetime access to recordings of all the classes, along with audio recordings, instructor-provided class notes and downloadable files. VIP Passes are available for just $99 until May 2 at Noon ET, when the price goes up to $159.

Classes we’re looking forward to

With so many great classes to choose from, we wanted to highlight a few that we’re most looking forward to:

Wonderful World of Masking: A Crash Course, with Corey Barker

Masking comes in various forms in Photoshop, but once you have the basics of how they work you can do so much more with them. This session is essentially a crash course in masking. Starting with the basics of how masks work in Photoshop, we will explore how we can utilize them in our creative process and learn other creative ways to generate and implement custom masking effects.

Think Like Photoshop, with Dave Cross

One of the keys to success with Photoshop is to stop trying to get Photoshop to think like us, and instead think like Photoshop. For example, people often say “how do I remove something from a photo?” when in reality Photoshop can’t “remove” something, but instead can help you cover up something so it looks like it was never there. There are lots of other examples of how understanding the best approach in Photoshop is in large part tied to thinking like Photoshop.

Correcting Common Photography Mistakes Using Photoshop, with Kristina Sherk

Every time Photoshop comes out with an update, it gets smarter and smarter. Are YOU taking advantage of all the time saving tricks that have been added into Photoshop thanks to AI? In this course, Kristina will show you all features and tools in Photoshop that have been ‘smartened’ using AI technology. This course is guaranteed to speed up your retouching time and cannot be missed!

Photoshop for Lightroom Users, with Matt Kloskowski

If you’re a Lightroom user you may be wondering why you’d need Photoshop. In this class we’ll cover the top reasons why Lightroom users need to jump over to Photoshop. Things like compositing, sky replacement, selections, and even some tools that Lightroom has but Photoshop is better at. You’ll learn about the settings and workflow to make the process seamless, and you’ll know exactly when it’s time to make that jump.

The Power of Smart Objects, with Nicole Young

Smart Objects are a powerful tool in Photoshop. Whether you wish to edit nondestructively with plugins, quickly swap out a photo in an existing template, or transform a photograph without affecting the pixels, this session will give you the skills you need to get started using Smart Objects in your own workflow.

Get the Most from an iPhone with Apple ProRAW and Photoshop, with Rich Harrington

Recent iPhones have really upped their photography game. Improved lenses and sensors have made these very capable cameras that just happen to fit into your pocket. But with the addition of Photoshop, these images can really shine. This session will teach you how to change your iPhone’s settings to capture the highest quality images and use RAW files natively.