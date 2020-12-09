This morning, DxO announced PhotoLab 4.1, which brings full support for Apple Silicon, an improved HSL tool as well as support for new cameras.

Photographers using Apple Silicon chips on the Mac mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro can see up to five times faster performance, offering more efficiency for DxO’s DeepPRIME image processing technology.

Compared to the most recent 13″ MacBook Pro and Mac mini, images are exported at 1.5MP per second, which is faster than the previous version of DxO PRIME. Users should see significant speed bumps across the board.

PhotoLab 4’s HSL tool has also seen an improvement, with the tool now displaying a mask in the image being edited so you can instantly identify the selected color area. The HSL tool lets you select a color range from eight different channels, fine-tune the value, select a replacement color and adjust your transitions as much as you like.

Finally, PhotoLab 4.1 brings support for the Nikon Z 6II, Sony a7C and a7S III, as well as the Panasonic Lumix DC-S1H. The DJI Mavic Air 2 drone has also been added to the optical modules database.

Through the month of December, DxO is offering PhotoLab 4.1 Essential Edition for $99.99 (usually $129), and the Elite Edition for $149.99 (usually $199). To learn more, visit DxO’s website.