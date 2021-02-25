Creating posts and banners that stop the scroll has never been easier with Adobe Spark. I have recently found myself using Spark for more and more, from videos for advertising to Facebook and Eventbrite Banners and adverts. It’s simple to use and has some great features.

Getting started

Spark is an online program. All you have to do is visit spark.adobe.com and log in. Spark is free if you currently have an Adobe Creative Cloud account. If you don’t, you can use Spark for $7.99 a month.

Once logged in you can choose from a variety of projects, a new post or slideshow. I have already covered slideshows, so in this article, I am going to feature posts, so I selected the Facebook post option.

Down the lefthand side are several options from templates, adding photos and text. There are also background options, icons and design assets. Most of these have sideways fly-out menus and loads of templates to choose from. Especially in design elements, each subhead has a new menu too!

Creating your own unique design

Every element of the design is customizable. Click on the element and you will see an edit panel, whether it is photos, text or design assets. You can change color, size, opacity and layer order as you wish.

Once you are happy with your finished project, name it and publish it. You can either download or share. With download, there is the choice JPG, PNG or PDF.

So simple; I even made this article banner with it!