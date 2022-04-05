This morning, Capture One announced an update to Capture One 22 (version 15.2.0) that brings a re-envisioned Keystone tool, Apple Silicon performance enhancements and more to the software.

The release also marks a streamlining of the Capture One product line. Subscription users of brand licenses will automatically have their product changed to Capture One Pro. This will expand functionality by enabling utility for all supported cameras and file types.

The new Keystone tool

The Keystone Tool has been redesigned with new functionality and a new user interface. The tool is now split into two tabs, Guides and Sliders, making it easy to automatically apply corrections and as well as manually tweak the result afterwards, and Auto Keystone has been added for all camera models, allowing a swift and precise perspective correction of most images.

Auto Keystone

Let Capture One detect and correct the perspective automatically. By pressing the Auto button in the Keystone tool, lines in the image(s) are automatically detected, evaluated, and used for the correction. The result is a swift automatic correction with high precision.

By default, Auto Keystone will correct Vertical Keystone. This can be changed by simply selecting one of the other two guide modes to activate the cursor tool. The icon within the Auto button will change accordingly and pressing it will instantly apply the desired correction. Auto Keystone works on batches of images.

Auto Keystone can also be triggered from the regular Auto Adjust functionality in the main toolbar. To do this, tick Keystone in the drop-down menu of Auto Adjust. Note that only Vertical Keystone is available from Auto Adjust, and if Capture One is unable to detect suitable lines in the image, pressing ‘Auto’ will have no effect.

Tool design

The Keystone Guides have been redesigned to easily place them with greater precision. Additionally, the precision of the guides can be fine-tuned using the keyboard arrows when a guide is selected.

The vertical and horizontal guides have been redesigned with an integrated loupe functionality that activates when moving the guides and interactive UI to easily place them with precision. The position of the guides can be fine-tuned using the keyboard arrows, and the new adjustment ‘Skew’ has been introduced to accommodate a wider range of perspective corrections.

New underlying model

To allow the Keystone tool to provide perfectly vertical and horizontal lines when correcting perspective using the Guides, the new adjustment type Skew has been introduced.

Additionally, the default Amount is changed from 80 to 100. Decreasing this after using the Guides is useful in some scenarios where creating a more natural perspective is desired as opposed to perfectly vertical or horizontal lines.

Apple Silicon (M1) performance improvements

Users of Apple Silicon machines should see a number of performance improvements in the following areas:

Preview generation is up to 100% faster

Luma Mask rendering is up to 300% faster. This makes it faster to render the initial Luma Mask and significantly faster to tweak the luminosity range afterward.

Feather and Refine Mask are up to 1,000% faster

Fujifilm X-Trans RAW loading is up to 100% faster. This makes the preview generation and rendering when zooming feel significantly faster on images from Fujifilm APS-C cameras.

Other improvements

Capture One Live session duration

The duration of individual Live Sessions can now be configured to 1, 3, 5, 7 or 14 days.

Improved Auto Rotate

The algorithm behind Auto Rotate has been improved, providing more accurate results on images where clear lines (such as horizons horizons) are visible.

Crop Aspect Ratio behavior

When changing the Aspect Ratio through the Crop Tool, the Crop will instantly snap to the new ratio. his makes it easier and more intuitive to work with different aspect ratios, as you don’t have to make a change to the crop for the new ratio to apply.

Drop-down menus behavior

Important functionality is no longer hidden behind drop-down that could only be accessed through long-pressing the icons. Instead, a redesign of these icons and menu behaviors makes it intuitive and easy to use. Most icons have gotten a downwards arrow that will open the menu, and all menus can be opened by right clicking their icons. The affected areas are:

All Cursor Tools

Export

Auto Adjust

Before & After

Recipe Proofing

Add New Layer

Add New Export Recipe

New customizable default sorting

Capture One has always sorted images by Name as default. This is not optimal when shooting with multiple cameras. Many users have asked to be able to sort by Date as default. This new functionality will make it possible to set a custom default sort criteria as well as direction.

New camera and lens support

Capture One 15.2.0 adds support for the Phase One iXM-GS120 camera. Additionally, the following lenses are now supported:

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro

Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II (plus support for use with 1.4 and 2x teleconverters)

Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM

Sigma: 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS | C and 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C

