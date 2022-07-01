Improved camera technology has opened up the world of low light and high ISO photography. Most modern cameras can capture a usable frame at ISO 1600 or higher. Coupled with noise reduction software, we can easily push the limits of ISO and quite a bit farther, changing the definition of “acceptable” noise in a file straight out of the camera.

Over the years I’ve tested many different applications for handling digital noise. There are several good solutions available, but after recent tests, one stands above the rest: DxO PureRAW 2. If your RAW image file has visible noise, straight out the camera, running it through this software can make a huge difference.

Ocracoke Lighthouse

In this example, we’ll take a look at a photo captured inside the Ocracoke Lighthouse on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. There was no room to set up a tripod (and I probably would have been chased off if I’d tried), so I made the best of the situation and made my photos handheld.

At the time I was shooting with a Canon 6D and 16-35mm lens. This shot was captured at 1/30s at f/4 and ISO 1000. A more modern camera could have handled those settings with ease, but the 6D is a bit older. Straight out the camera, the image had visible noise.

Creating a Better Raw with DxO PureRAW 2

I ran the image through DxO PureRAW 2 using the Lightroom Classic plugin. The application converted my .CR2 file to .DNG and came back to Lightroom beautifully clean. PureRAW removed the noise while retaining detail, applied lens correction for distortion, and didn’t leave any unwanted artifacts behind.

Before/after DxO PureRAW 2:

Before/after zoomed in:

TIP: Zoom in to at least 100% when evaluating noise reduction results.

Creative edits in Lightroom Classic

The improved raw file (DNG) produced by PureRAW was a breeze to edit. I made a few tonal changes in Lightroom Classic and applied a creative profile (Modern 05) for a dramatic look.

Cropped before/after with Lightroom edits:

DxO PureRAW 2 exceeded my expectations. I’ve worked with several noise reduction apps, and when it comes to pre-processing RAW images captured at high-ISOs and low light, this application is my new favorite.