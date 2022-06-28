Just taking your image is only part of the process. Then what? How about showcasing your images in a tryptic or a collage? And not just for social media either — you can make some amazing collages and then have them printed and framed. Or what about proof sheets for clients? Well, here is how you can showcase your images with the Lightroom Classic Print module.

The Print module

I honestly don’t think the Print module is given enough credit. I use it all the time. It’s a little quirky at first, but once you get used to it, it’s loads of fun. Actually, it can be a little bit addictive. I you can’t find the Print module, check next to where the Library and Develop tabs are, right-click and turn the Print module on.

The Print module in Lightroom

Choice selection

Straight off the bat, you have your choice selections: Single Image, Contact Sheet, Package or Custom.

Single Image or Contact Sheet

These are handy for event or portrait photographers and can quickly allow you to make a contact or proof sheet of all the images in a selected folder on a standard A4 printout or digital image. You can also do single image packs too.

Package

Offers a print selection of different sizes on the same printout for a single image. Remember school photos? Lightroom comes with quite a few templates already loaded for this sort of thing.

Image diptych in Lightroom

Using the Custom settings

This is where I like to play. The sky is the limit on what you can do here, I put a video together for you. I hope you find it helpful.

Print model run through in Lightroom

So have a play, enjoy the Print module and all it has to offer. Single, group or collages, diptych and triptychs there is so much on offer in Lightroom. Looking for me tips and tricks with Lightroom? Why not visit my Lightroom 101 page?