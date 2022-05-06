Is it possible to quickly and easily blur your background in images? Without having to cut out your main subject and using layering masks, blurs and lots of fiddling around? It sure is. So here is a quick tutorial on How to blur your background and change focus with Photoshop Neural Filters.

Adobe Photoshop Neural Filters

I’m not going to get too bogged down in the technical aspects of Neural Filters. But basically, Neural Filters is a tool that allows you to try non-destructive, creative filters and explore different ideas in seconds. Without all the angst.

“A new workspace in Photoshop with a library of filters that dramatically reduces difficult workflows to just a few clicks using machine learning-powered by Adobe Sensei.” Adobe

Where to find them?

In Photoshop, scroll across the top file menu to Filters and then you should find Neural Filters near the top of your list. Click it and a pop-out menu will appear. There are a few variations you might like to try, I am only looking at Depth-Blur in this tutorial.

Keep in mind some of these Neural Filters are Beta trials only and maybe a little slow or change from time to time. Also if you have not used a filter before, you may have to download it to add it to the list.

How to use Depth Blur

I put together a little video tutorial on how to use this filter. But to be quite honest, it really is quite simple, using the same AI as the Subject Select. Then it works in the background to create the amount of blur you want.

Here is the final edited image:

Blurring the background with Depth Blur Neural Filter

The original image is on the left and the final image with a blur to the background, on the right.