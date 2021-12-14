On Tuesday, Adobe released an update for Photoshop on the iPad, which adds two new tools — Smudge and Sponge.

The Smudge tool lets you “create the effect of a finger running through wet paint,” letting users smudge lines, blend colors and more. To use this, tap the Adjustment tools icon and select the Smudge tool. This tool lets you make selections for Mode (Normal, Darken, Lighten, Hue, Saturation, Color and Luminosity), Roundness and Angle.

The Sponge tool lets you alter vibrancy, saturation, intensity and shade of colors for specific areas of your image. To use this, tap the Adjustment tools icon and select the Sponge tool. This tool lets you make selections for Mode (Saturate/Desaturate), Angle and Roundness.

Adobe also adds the ability to use the eyedropper tool in Camera Raw images to adjust the white balance, as well as the ability to view labels of tool icons in the Workspace.