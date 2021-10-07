Today, Adobe announced the release of Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022. This year’s releases offer new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to take your photos and videos to the next level.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022

New features and benefits

Now you can instantly turn photos into art In one click, transform your photos with effects inspired by famous works of art or popular art styles. Choose from amazing artistic effects that you can apply to all or part of your photo, and easily adjust the results for exactly the look you want. Powered by Adobe Sensei.

Create not-so-still photos easily by adding moving overlays like snowflakes and sparkles, and create fun animated frames. Then save your photos as MP4s to share on social and more. And save moving photos and quote graphics as MP4’s as well. I recently photographed my friend’s daughter with a few bubbles.

In Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 I was able to add in the animation of more bubbles for a bit of fun.

You are now able to warp photos to fit any shape. Place one photo inside another by wrapping it around an object like a coffee mug or fitting it inside shapes like the lenses of your subject’s sunglasses. There’s no limit to what you can create!

In this image, the reflection in the sunglasses was replaced and shaped using the wrap tool to fit the new image inside the frames.

New Guided Edits

Easily grow your skills with Guided Edits. Simply follow along to make basic tweaks, artistic creations and everything in between with 60 Guided Edits, including two all-new options, perfect pet pics and extend your background on images.

Create perfect pet images. Make your furry and feathered friends look their best. Frame them up just right, adjust color and lighting, select and refine detailed edges like fur, fix pet-eye, and remove collars, and leashes in a few simple steps. This is a simple walk-through to make small adjustments that will bring your pet images up to the next level quite easily.

Extend the background of your photos. Create a stunning landscape or reposition your subject for the perfect social post by easily extending your photo’s background. The magic of Content-Aware Fill technology makes it all possible.

Explore new slideshow styles

Show off your photos and videos and tell your stories with new animated slideshow templates in a range of eye-catching styles.

New slideshow styles

Additional updates

There is now GIF playback in the Organizer section. Just clicks to view your GIFs now that the Organizer supports playback.

There is also a refreshed look and feel to the screen layout and control panels. This updated look makes the software easier to use and navigate.

Software updates are now automatic. You’ll always have the latest updates for your current version of Photoshop Elements – no need to deal with dialog boxes.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2022

Adobe Premiere Elements 2022 has also received some updates and will make your video editing easier and more creative than ever.

New features and benefits for Adobe Premiere Elements 2022

Easily resize your videos for social media and more while keeping the most important part of the action in the frame. Works great for clips with a lot of movement, like a kid’s birthday party or a sporting event. Powered by Adobe Sensei.

Edit and export your videos in social-friendly vertical or square aspect ratios without losing content. Add motion titles, mattes and backgrounds designed for non-horizontal videos, too.

Grow your skills with updated Guided Edits

Amazing videos are just steps away. Simply follow along to make quick fixes or add eye-catching effects, transitions, and animations with 27 Guided Edits, including 2 all-new options:

Jazz up any video with flitting butterflies, encircling hearts, and other beautiful and whimsical animations. Create a whole new look in a few quick steps.

Easily reveal hidden details in the darkest or brightest areas of your videos so there’s more to see in every scene.

Additional updates

Show off your photos and videos and tell your stories with new animated slideshow templates in a range of great-looking styles.

Use a simple slider to reduce the size of your movies so you can easily upload them to web and social sites, send them in text messages, and more.

Just click to view your GIFs now that the Organizer supports playback.

Enjoy an updated look that makes the software easier to use and navigate.

Software updates are now automatic. Now you’ll always have the latest updates for your current version of Premiere Elements — no need to deal with dialog boxes!

For a complete list of what’s new this year, please visit the Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022 What’s New page.