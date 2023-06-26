Just like a DSLR or mirrorless camera, it’s important to know how to best utilize the camera you always have with you — your smartphone. When you’re taking things like portraits outdoors, there are a few techniques you can use to achieve the best photo possible.

In the video above, Cody Jensen gives some great tips on how to make the best out of your phone photography. He talks about using Portrait Mode to help achieve that “depth effect,” along with decreasing the exposure, stepping away from the wall and photographing more. Using Live Photos is also a great tip for iPhone photographers, helping to capture a small moment with your subject. The great thing about Live Photos is that you can pick and choose a frame to help finish.

Want more tips on how to enhance your smartphone photography? Join the Photofocus Community today if you haven’t yet and you might just learn more from your fellow portrait photographers in the group discussions!