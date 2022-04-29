ON1 Resize AI states it is the next-generation photo enlargement software. It promises to give photographers even better, high-quality results using AI technology.

The process ON1 Resize AI uses has been updated from the existing interpolation (making up new pixels/copying the nearest pixels) method. Using deep machine learning to study details in the world that we see, taking both natural and human-made textures into account. They have studied millions of examples and this allows the software to upscale photos, including their textures to virtually any size.

How I tested ON1 Resize AI

My first thoughts were to find smaller, older image files that may not upsize very well. Because, let’s face it, cameras today have fairly high resolution already. So, I grabbed one of my own older images from my Canon T1i that was originally shot as JPEG. The other image is a scan of an old photo. Details on specific images are below.

Pros

Easy to navigate

Subscription and non-subscription options

Number of choices and options for prints

Easy to use as an Adobe Lightroom plug-in (which is how I tested it)

Cons

Took 3-5 minutes for an image to save — I’m impatient

Without being able to actually print large, there is no test option.

ON1 Resize AI user experience

The UI design of ON1 Resize AI is a simple layout. There are not an overwhelming amount of options, dropdowns or sliders.

On the left you’ll find the crop tool, the view tool and a list of print presets. You have the option of hiding this preset panel if you’d like. You’ll find that in the bottom left corner, click on the hide left panel option and the preset panel no longer shows.

Across the top are the usual options — File, Edit, Photo, Settings, View, Window and Help. Pretty standard and straightforward options under each of these menu headings.

To the right are the tools where you’ll do most of your customizing. The preview panel can show you Nav (navigation) which shows where you are in the image. Then is the Levels panel to show your image histogram. And, Info is the last menu item that has a short EXIF data list to include, camera make/model, focal length, date, time, image size in pixels, file size and type of image (in my case, JPEG/CR2/DNG). Below that is your ISO, shutter speed, aperture and exposure compensation.

Under the Nav/Levels/Info tabs are the panels where you can customize your image depending on the outcome you want or what you’ll be doing with the final resized shot.

Photo Size

The Photo Size is automatically updated if you choose a preset, or you can resize dimensions based on the long edge, short edge, width, height, megapixels or percentage. Under that is a Common Sizes panel where you can select paper, photographic, square or video dimensions. You can choose these in inches, centimeters or millimeters. Here is also where you’ll be able to input the resolution you need in pixels/inch or pixels/cm.

Settings panel

Under the Settings section, there are four menus for preparing your images for print or sharing.

Sharpening

Options under sharpening include Fix Focus, Screen, Print and under More there are 18 other choices. These are one-click options that can enhance your image easily. Once you choose an option you can also use the sliders which vary depending on your choice to tweak your image further. From haloing to protecting shadows and highlights. It’s all there.

Film Grain

Under the Film Grain section, you can add film grain to your heart’s desire. A list of 17 film types is available to see and will show you a live preview as you hover over each of them in the list. From there you can choose subtle, moderate or strong, the amount of grain and the size of the grain.

Tiling

Next is the Tiling panel. You would use this panel if you are printing a mural. This feature divides the photo into tiles or strips to make this process easier.

Gallery Wrap

The last panel is the Gallery Wrap panel. This makes is simple to determine what type of wrap you want as you choose from Reflect, Reflect Soft, Stretch or Stretch Soft. As with other options, it shows you the preview of your image as you click on each option. You can then choose the size of the overlay, overlay color and opacity. This makes it so easy to visualize what your photo will look like on a canvas wrap.

In the bottom right corner, you’ll find the resize icon which is highlighted when you are working in that module. This is also where the print icon is. When you click on that it opens up your print dialogue box. There is a share icon if you want to share your image directly to Message, Airdrop, Notes, Add to Photos, Reminders, SmugMug, etc.

Next is the Export icon which opens up the export dialogue and gives you quite a few options for exporting your image.

Bottom menu options

Along the bottom, you’ll see a search box for presets. A zoom slider to zoom in on the image you’re working on (there is also a Zoom function box above your image). Next is a soft proofing button and the preview button. After that you have your Reset All, Cancel and Done.

Using ON1 Resize AI

My process for learning new software is to just open it and press buttons, move sliders and see what happens. So, that is what I am basing this all on. I really found this to be quite user-friendly and easy to understand. Most of the functions show a preview as you hover over or click on them which helps you see the effects of what you are doing. Here are a couple of examples:

Example 1: Resizing a scanned 2-by-3 inch old photograph

Taking an old scanned image and being able to print even up to an 8-by-10 inch might be useful and it was something I could print at home on my Epson ET-8550.

Original scan size: 727 x 1018

File type: JPEG

First I just clicked through some of the print presets to see what happened. They apply their own amount of sharpening. Then I just did my own to compare. I likely went a little overboard when I did it myself but it’s the best way to see how adjustments affect an image.

Printed copies side by side

Then I printed the original just enlarged with the preset and one copy with my own adjustments. You can see the results here. I think it does a great job. Unless you’re looking at the print up close you don’t see the sharpening results.

Example #2: Resizing an old DSLR image

This windmill was photographed using a Canon T1i and shot as a JPEG.

Original image

Original image: 3648 x 2736

File type: JPEG

File size: 7.5MB

Print size as is: 10.13 inches on the long edge

For this image, I increased the long edge to 60” which created a 14400 x 21600 file at 107MB. Then I zeroed out the halo slider and increased sharpen to 17. I chose the 40×60 Epson Gallery Wrap to size this for.

When you really zoom in you can see how the edges of the windmill are affected. Same with the scanned photo above, even when printed. But, you’re not viewing photographs at 400% or up close so this is not noticeable. I just wanted to show you what it looks like.

ON1 Resize AI does what it says

Overall, as something I’ve never done before, this was simple. ON1 Resize AI does not overcomplicate the process and in many cases, the AI does its job well. I would love to see a 40-by-60 inch print though of an image that was run through the software in order to see the true print results.

I would have no issues using ON1 Resize AI to resize my images to send off to clients who request murals or other very large print jobs. Though I would do test prints first, as anyone should do before sending it off to a client anyway. It’s the only way to really know how well this software works. Existing owners of ON1 Resize 2022 will receive ON1 Resize AI for free.

If you own ON1 Photo RAW 2022, you’ll receive an update that integrates ON1 Resize AI shortly following the software’s release. ON1 Resize AI will also be part of ON1’s Professional Plugin Bundle. The bundle includes five of ON1’s pro plugins. The bundle is $149.99, and the stand-alone app/individual plug-in is $99.99. An exact release date hasn’t been determined, but ON1 expects Resize AI to be available in April. For more information, visit ON1.