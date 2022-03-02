Ilford has been around the block a time or two. Ilford FP4 can draw its origins all the way back to 1935. Of course, it’s been through some iteration since then. The current version, FP4 Plus has been around since 1990. What’s so great about this film that it’s still around and thriving? Let’s get into that.

Ilford FP4 Plus is a fine-grained, cubic grain film. Ilford says FP4+ delivers “medium contrast and outstanding sharpness.” It is an ISO 125 black and white film with great exposure latitude. FP4 is readily available in both 120 and 35mm formats as well as large format sheet film. How does all of that translate in the real world? Rather well.

Pros

Timeless, classic look

Produces sharp images with a fine, classic grain structure

Affordable and easy to find

Flexible for push and pull development

Wide exposure latitude

Cons

Not quite as fine/smooth grained as T-grain films like Delta 100 (This is a subjective con)

Ilford FP4 Plus — Old school cool

FP4+ in a Yashica Mat 124G

The old-school cubic grain of Ilford FP4+ lends itself well to creating timeless and classic-looking images. While it may not be as smooth and fine as films like Ilford’s own Delta 100, there’s something to be said for the look of its grain.

The image above was shot at a photo convention back in 2018. However, with the period-dressed model, it could easily pass for a much older photo. That’s part of this film’s appeal.

Old Bentonville photographed with a Mamiya RB67 and FP4+

It’s hard to quantify what else about Ilford FP4 Plus makes it look so great. Perhaps it’s the combination of that grain with its smooth tonal transitions. Maybe it’s got something to do with how the film renders contrast. While it’s hard to pin down exactly, it’s easy to see that Ilford FP4+ does all of those things well.

Ilford FP4 — Exposure characteristics

35mm FP4+ in a Pentax Spotmatic Medium Format FP4+, Mamiya RB67 FP4+ in Mamiya RB67

When it comes to exposure latitude, Ilford FP4 Plus has it in spades. This film handles highlight and shadow retention quite well for a black and white film. In addition, FP4 takes well to push and pull processing in the lab. I’ve seen it be pushed as high as ISO 1600 and pulled to ISO 32. While I’ve only shot it at box speed, I would like to experiment with it at ISO 400. It would be interesting to see how it looks with a bit more emphasized grain and contrast.

Tonal characteristics

FP4+ in Yashica Mat 124G

In addition to being so flexible, Ilford FP4+ handles tonal transitions beautifully. Gradations from deep black tones to bright whites are handled smoothly. Also, there’s a richness to the mid-tones with FP4 that is hard to beat. This is another characteristic that makes it so versatile. It’s great for portraits and architecture. Also, it’s quite nice for classic-looking landscapes as well.

Developing Ilford FP4 Plus

Civil War Canons on FP4 with Mamiya RB67 FP4 in Mamiya RB67 Elkhorn Tavern on FP4 in Pentax Spotmatic Interior on FP4 in Pentax Spotmatic FP4 in Pentax Spotmatic FP4 in Pentax Spotmatic

Ilford FP4 Plus continues its versatility when it comes to development as well. The Yashica Mat images in this review were developed in Ilfosol 3. This developer rendered great sharpness and contrast. The RB67 and Spotmatic images were done with Cinestill’s DF96 monobath. I’m also very pleased with the sharpness and contrast in these images.

One only needs to look at FP4 in the Massive Dev Chart app to see how many possibilities there are for development. You can scroll through the list forever, and that’s not accounting for the different ways to push and pull the film. If you like to experiment with your development, FP4+ will certainly allow it.

Ilford FP4 Plus — Film character that will leave you longing for more

35mm FP4 Landscape w/ Pentax Spotmatic

I’ve shot a fair few rolls of FP4+ over the last few years. Every time I finish my scans, I tell myself I need to use FP4+ more often. I’ve shot everything from portraits to architecture, to landscapes with it, and I’m always thrilled with the results. This film has a real character that can’t be denied.

120 FP4 in RB67 35mm FP4 in Pentax Spotmatic 35mm FP4 in Pentax Spotmatic

While Delta 100 may be a better choice for landscapes, I find that FP4+ lends its character well to them. Especially if you’re in the mood for a classic-looking photo. It may be a little slow for street photography, but I find it excellent for architecture. Particularly when photographing older structures. All in all, Ilford FP4 Plus is a super versatile film that oozes character. I highly recommend giving it a try!

Medium Format FP4 in Yashica Mat 124G

Author’s Note: All 35mm images were scanned with the Plustek Opticfilm 8200I Ai. All medium format 120 images were scanned with an Epson V550.