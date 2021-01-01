Happy New Year!

It’s that time of the year when we remind you to update your in-camera copyright date, and to also change it in the owner’s information depending on which camera you have.

While I have you here, I’d also like to prompt you to update the information in the software you use. For instance, in Lightroom Classic, you would want to update your copyright year. Here’s how to create and edit your Lightroom copyright preset.

Don’t forget!