The iPhone Photo Show is your chance to learn more about the iPhone and photography. New episodes drop every Friday.

Scott Kelby checks in

How often does the leading camera and Photoshop training guru reach for his iPhone? You’d be surprised. Learn some of his favorite secrets to capturing amazing photos.

Guest: Scott Kelby — www.scottkelby.com — www.kelbyone.com.

Best iPhone photos of January

The new iPhone Photo Show podcast started at the beginning of the year, and we invited people to share their best iPhone photos with us, as part of a monthly contest.

We received over 100 contributions and the submissions were so good, it was hard to pick winners.

Image by Torbjørn Høstmark Borge

My co-host Scott Bourne, a fellow Photofocus contributor, and I opted for this beautiful shot of a Norwegian sunrise, by Torbjørn Høstmark Borge of Norway. As we explained on our most recent podcast episode, we both really liked this shot for the composition and Borge’s savvy way of getting in the reflecting water as well.

Borge, who shoots on the iPhone 13 Pro, tells us that a few years ago he sold his Sony gear “and went all in iPhone. Damn I love simplicity, and iPhone photography.”

Image by PJ Hayden,

For runner-ups, we have a tie, and both went to photographers who used cool tools of the iPhone to stretch their photography. First, from PJ Hayden, this macro shot of a horse’s eye. If you’re willing to get this close to a horse with your iPhone 13, you deserve an award, period.

Image by A McClanahan

We also liked this long-flowing waterfall from Boothbay, Maine by A McClanahan for using the Live Photos Long Exposure trick, which does such a wonderful job with water photography.

Honorable mentions

We also loved this classic floral study of a purple tulip by Cinu Paul Stephen, who did such a nice job with lighting and composition.

image by Cinu Paul Stephen

And Dan Sussman has this cutie. How can you not love the pup sticking his head into the wall opening, and Dan being savvy enough to get the shot at the right moment?

Image by Dan Sussman

Finally, this morning dew from Oceanside, CA from a guy named Steve.

Image by Steve

The February contest is ongoing, and we’ll be announcing winners in March. Why don’t you stop by and post your own iPhone photo?

Hot to submit your photos

Just email us [email protected] and ask for an invite. We forward it right to you. Sign up for Flipboard, if you haven’t already (it’s free), and then upload. Don’t forget you’ll need to submit your photos on an iOS device. Here’s more on how to do it, straight from the source.

We can’t wait to see your amazing creations!