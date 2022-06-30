In this episode of the Q&A Show, Ron Pepper and Rob Moroto answer questions about:
- An international question about using an older camera for printing landscapes
- What do we recommend for print companies?
- Using the editing software from the camera’s manufacturer
- Exposure in tricky situations
- Raw, Raw, Raw!
Plus, hear some bonus questions from a youngling!
Thanks to our sponsors for this episode, Tamron. Check out Tamron’s new 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 lens for Sony E-mount cameras. Featuring improved close-up performance, faster autofocus speed and an exciting new lens design, this lens gives better image quality while retaining a compact, lightweight design. Plus, it has user-customizable functions thanks to Tamron Lens Utility.
And thank you to Photomatix, the leader in HDR photography, with version 7 coming soon!
Get your questions answered!
Have a burning question that you need answered? Submit your questions to Ron and the team! Click here to get started.