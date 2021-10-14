Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with Arizona-based portrait and commercial photographer Allison Tyler Jones. Get ready to be inspired!

We discuss:

How Allison got her start as a photographer

What she did during the pandemic and survived

The importance of developing your brand as a photographer

Allison’s program “The rework” , and how it’s helping portrait photographers uniquely brand and confidently price their best work

Why Allison’s business focuses on being full service

The importance of being uniquely YOU in your photography business

Advice for photographers just starting out

You can find Allison at:

