Using diffusers to soften light from Improving Your Photography and Portraits with Lighting Modifiers by Robert Vanelli
Sometimes having too much light is just as bad as not having enough light. This LinkedIn Learning video will show you how to use a diffuser or silk to soften harsh light to produce a pleasing image.
Topics include:
- What’s the difference between a diffuser and a silk
- The purpose of a diffuser
- How to tone down too much light on a scene using a diffuser
- Soften shadows
- Creating pleasing images