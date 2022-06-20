I will be the first to admit that most of my photography does NOT need burst mode or a high shutter speed. But occasionally I do like to capture some of the action in the studio with High-Speed Sync (HSS).

Most of my studio portraits are rarely static, with slow movements and easily directed and captured flow posing. But occasionally I like to mix it up and capture some fun, like when dancer Emily gets her high kicks on in the studio.

Capturing movement and action with HSS

So what is High-Speed Sync?

High-Speed Sync (HSS) allows you to use your flash at a shutter speed that goes above 1/250s, which is a normal flash sync speed on most digital cameras.

Not all cameras or all flashes have this function, but I bought my Godox AD400Pro because it does. It allows me to shoot my Sony a7R III in burst mode at this slightly higher shutter speed to capture some movement and action in the studio. Like Emily’s can can kicks, with no blur.

What can you do with High-Speed Sync?

Well obviously, there are some cool dance moves, throwing fabric is another option, but it doesn’t end there. Product shoots, water drops, pouring drinks. So much can be captured by using HSS.

The fun doesn’t stop there

This is by no means the end of ideas with HSS, so much more on offer. You just need a little imagination. However, just remember not all gear can perform this task. Check the manual for your camera and your lights, to see if this is an option you can use, and how to turn it on (many different makes and models have slightly different settings).