Need an extra push in the lighting department? Maybe it’s time for you to either upgrade your lighting equipment or add some lighting accessories to your tool kit. Fortunately, B&H has put together a wide selection of discounted lighting gear especially for their National Photography Month deals. If you’ve been thinking of grabbing some items from brands like Godox, Fotodiox, Elinchrom and Profoto, your wait is over!
Up for grabs on this sale are flashes, flash kits, flash triggers, softboxes, diffusers, umbrellas, and reflectors. Over $300 in savings also await you for this entire month, so do check out our picks below and the rest of B&H lighting deals!
National Photography Month deals: Discounted lighting gear
- Godox AD200Pro TTL Pocket Flash Kit: $309 (Save $40)
- Godox AD200 Kit with Accessory Bundle: $319.39 (Save $136)
- Godox AD600Pro Witstro Battery-Powered Monolight Kit with Softbox and C-Stand: $899.95 (Save $258)
- Godox AD200 TTL Pocket Flash Kit with Round Head and Modifiers: $334 (Save $100)
- Sony HVL-F46RM Wireless Radio Flash: $368 (Save $30)
- Sony HVL-F60RM2 Wireless Radio Flash: $498 (Save $50)
- Canon Speedlite EL-1: $899 (Save $200)
- Profoto B10 Plus OCF Flash Head: $1,849 (Save $346)
- Profoto B10 Flash with Air Remote TTL-C for Canon Kit: $1,943.95 (Save $290)
- Elinchrom Indirect Litemotiv Octa Softbox (75″): $1,240.15 (Save $218.85)
- Elinchrom ONE Off Camera Flash Kit: $849.99 (Save $150)
- Elinchrom ONE Off Camera Flash Dual Kit: $1,699.99 (Save $300)
- Phottix Raja Deep Parabolic Softbox with Grid (32″): $129.56 (Save $30.39)
- Phottix Raja Strip Softbox with Grid (12 x 55″): $100.95 (Save $29)
