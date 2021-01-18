I recently shared an article about why I want a studio outside of my home. In that article, I talk about how I have spent the entire year of 2020 shooting out of my living room. The living room that I turned into a studio.

Whether it was portrait sessions or product shots, they were all taken within that space.

Due to the limit of space, I had to get a little creative on products I could use as backdrops. It was getting more and more difficult to set up a full backdrop stand with my 107-inch seamless paper each shoot.

Hobby Lobby

This is where my trusted Hobby Lobby comes in. I remembered that a few months before Covid-19 I had gotten a custom print framed and matted at Hobby Lobby. The gentleman behind the counter had shown me a huge book of assorted colors of matboard they offered.

I made a quick phone call to my local store. I found out that in the store they carry matboard at a 32-by-40 inch size. However, they can order sizes up to 40-by-60 inches. They have about 25 different colors in stock as well.

I placed an order over the phone and later that afternoon I picked up 10 new backdrops with my total cost coming to $104.75. #winning

THE SOCIAL CODE

Another great option I have had the privilege of testing out for the last couple of months is THE SOCIAL CODE backdrops. These are premium vinyl backdrop that looks just like the real thing. Each backdrop is lightweight and easy to carry around … simply roll and store in the stylish tube it comes delivered in.

Another great thing about these backdrops is they are each double-sided. So, you can mix up your look or shoot a second flat lay, simply by flipping it over.

And the best part? These backdrops are water-resistant!

I was sent their Essentials Collection. This package includes six double-sided backdrops in the size of 57-by87 cm. This package includes the following designs:

Double Marble: Luxe Marble and Luxe Tiled Marble

Double Concrete: Textured Grey Concrete and Textured White Concrete

Double Brick: Exposed White Brick and Textured White Brick

Double Wash: Whitewash Timber and Grey Wash

Double Black: Black Stone and Black Marble

Double Timber: Deep Brown Vertical Timber and Deep Brown Horizontal Timber Horizontal

Portraits, products and more

Both of these products have become a must-have in my studio. Whether I am shooting a portrait session or product flay lays. I am constantly reaching for them and learning new ways to use them and neither of them will break my wallet.