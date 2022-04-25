When we get ready to travel, we usually have to limit the amount of “stuff” we take with us. And that includes camera gear. But these cameras make it easy to travel, as they’re compact and lightweight, but also perform wonderfully!

Check out these cameras before you take your next big trip, and your suitcase will thank you!

Sony a7C

With the a7C, you get the power of Sony’s full-frame system in a smaller, rangefinder-style body. This camera comes with all the bells and whistles — including Eye AF — and is often compared to it’s larger cousin, the a7 III. Pair it with some of Tamron’s small, light lenses and you’ll have a winning combination! Here’s what I had to say in my review:

“[The a7C is] a great stills camera for photographers on-the-go. It’s compact and lightweight, certainly taking up less space in my camera bag than the a7 III.” Bryan Esler

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III

The OM-D E-M5 Mark III isn’t talked about much, but it’s a powerhouse of a camera that will give you everything you need while traveling. Coupled with compact M.Zuiko lenses, the E-M5 Mark III will give you a great kit that’s affordable with great picture quality. Here’s what I had to say in my review:

“Given its feature set, [the E-M5 Mark III is] a great first camera for someone looking to dive right in. It would also serve well as a backup or travel camera for professionals, especially given its performance and size.”

Fujifilm X100V

James Maher called this the “most important camera of the decade,” and it’s easy to see why. This fixed 23mm lens camera is the perfect size for street and travel photography, features a hybrid viewfinder and two-way tilting touch screen. Picture quality is astounding, even at higher ISOs, and the creative feature set makes this a super fun camera to use.

“This is a camera built to last, both from a technological and a design perspective, and it will continue to influence the mirrorless market for years to come.” James Maher

Ricoh GR IIIx

Need a no-fuss camera that will deliver great results? The Ricoh GR IIIx might just be the perfect option. Featuring a 26.1mm (40mm equivalent) lens, you’ll be able to capture the world around you and get some great bokeh, color rendition and more. Need something wider? The GR III is also a great option. Here’s what Brett Day had to say in his review:

“The Ricoh GR IIIx is a great compact camera for those who love to travel light or those who like to roam the streets capturing life in their city. It’s well made, has good ergonomics, the APS-C sensor can produce beautiful images, and the IBIS, macro, and built-in ND filters make it a joy to use. You’ll never want to leave home without it.” Brett Day

Panasonic Lumix GX9

While Panasonic tends to primarily focus on video, the GX9 is a perfectly capable stills camera. With its compact size, this Micro Four Thirds camera gives you a 20.3 megapixel sensor. It’s able to record stills at up to 9 fps, or you can drop down the megapixels for stills up to 30 fps. Paired with the 12-60mm Lumix lens, you’ll get a daily driver that’s perfect for taking on the road.