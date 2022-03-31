Having reliable storage is key to any photo or video setup. Whether external drives are holding your main images or serve as a backup, it’s important to have drives that can stand the test of time, and be rugged enough to take a few bumps and bruises along the way.

The external SSDs below are perfect for whatever you’re doing. They can live on your desk, but also be thrown in your bag or backpack when you’re on-the-go. In celebration of World Backup Day, check out these great storage options.

OWC Envoy Pro FX

The OWC Envoy Pro FX is built like a tank. It’s IP67 rated, meaning it’s dust-proof, drop-prof and waterproof. The OWC Envoy Pro FX features speeds up to 2800 MB/s, giving you super fast access to your digital media, and comes in sizes from 240GB to 2TB.

The aluminum housing allows for a fan-less, heat dissipating operation, and has non-skid rubber feet on the bottom, meaning it’ll stay in place wherever you take it.

Crucial X8 Portable SSD

Available in 1TB or 2TB variants, the Crucial X8 offers fast read speeds up to 1050 MB/s. That’s up to 100 times faster than USB flash drives! It’s designed to be super rugged, having been tested against extreme temperatures, shock, vibration and even a 7.5-foot drop. Rest assured, the X8 will stand the test of time … and then some.

LaCie Rugged SSD Pro

With a Thunderbolt 3 connection, you can obtain data transfer speeds at up to 2800 MB/s — that’s blazing fast! Available in 1, 2 or 4TB variants, the LaCie Rugged SSD Pro looks the part, and lives up to its name. It’s IP67 rated, meaning it’s resistant to dust and water, and features a durable exterior that protects against drops up to 9.8 feet, and up to two tons of crush resistance.

Adventure and travel enthusiasts, look no further. This SSD will keep your data safe and secure, and withstand the elements.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

My go-to external SSDs are great for wherever you need to take your pictures. Featuring speeds up to 1050 MB/s, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD comes in variants up to 4TB. It offers up to 2 meter drop protection, and IP55 water and dust resistance.

Plus, it comes with a handy careener or keychain loop so you can keep it secure.