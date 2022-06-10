Going on a bear hunt? How’s that for a bit of clickbait? But seriously, I was not really on a hunt and not really looking for bears. I was recently on the lookout for Koalas at Raymond Island. Oh and Koalas are NOT bears, they are actually marsupials. When looking for gorgeous flora and fauna to photograph, it pays to be alert and to always keep an eye out; up and down.

Look up

If your quarry is often found in trees, ie koalas or birds, it pays to look up. Does your subject blend in with its surroundings, is it known to inhabit certain areas, trees or habitats? Koalas, for instance like eucalyptus trees, often prefer a forked branch. Their fur, which is much different in texture is sometimes similar in color to the tree branch. So I often spot them by looking for furry bumps in tree forks.

Look down

Now while you might spend so much time looking up, don’t forget to look down too. Avoid tripping hazards and keep yourself and your camera gear safe. But you just never know what you might spot on the ground as well. We almost missed this Kookaburra on the ground. Often there are lizards and other small animals too.

Kookaburra Kookaburra Kookaburra Kookaburra Kookaburra

Be prepared

When photographing nature it pays to be prepared. Good walking shoes, sunscreen and drinking water are good places to start. Comfortable shoulder straps for bush hikes. A generous zoom lens, like the Tamron 70-300mm or even a 28-200mm is a great place to start. If you have something longer (I’m jealous) a monopod might be helpful. Don’t forget spare batteries, SD cards and such. I adore my Tamron 70-300mm such a gem for nature photography.

Also, talk to locals, have there been any sightings nearby of your elusive prey? On Raymond Island, there are markers placed in areas where koalas can usually be found. You don’t always get it so easy in more secluded areas.

Leave no trace

Remember to watch and capture, but don’t try to interfere with wild animals, no matter how cute and cuddly they look, some have some pretty nasty teeth and claws. Take nothing and leave NOTHING but your footprints behind. Always leave things, just as you found them for others to enjoy.