When you photograph what you know and know what you photograph, you make connections with your clients, earn their respect and produce better images.

I truly enjoy chocolate. My grandmother makes chocolates as Christmas gifts each year, and as a student in High School, I worked at a chocolate factory every day after class. So, when a prospect called to inquire about making pictures for her candy business, I was well prepared to discuss the details of the process. As we made the pictures she kept commenting about how nice it was to work with someone who knows the business.

Nikon D800, 105mm f/2.8 VR Micro lens, f/11, 1/200s, ISO 100. Mint Wafers.

I have another client who makes specialized trucks used in the petroleum industry, and I used that kind of truck in a previous career. He also says he prefers working with me because I understand the features and can show off the important things without being told.

Nikon D800, 14-24mm f/2.8 lens @24mm, f/16, 9 frame bracket for HDR, ISO 100.

Knowing about what you are photographing

I’d like to suggest that knowing about what you shoot will make your shoot better. Someone shared an article with me mentioning da Vinci’s notes on the Mona Lisa, including insights into her character. Da Vinci spent time getting to know his subject. When you photograph subjects you are knowledgeable or even passionate about, that insight will show in the images you make.

What’s that you say? You’ve never worked in the oil field? That’s where a few minutes on Wikipedia.org will help you gain insights from others’ experiences. Whether you photograph landscapes, chocolates, trucks, or people, time spent studying your subject will payout tenfold in the quality of your images and the quality of the experience you will have creating them.