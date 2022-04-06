Today, Platypod announced they’re leveraging their broad popularity on Kickstarter to launch the new Platypod eXtreme. This versatile flagship model boasts a host of new features and greater flexibility for photographers who want to travel light.

Faster to setup and perfect to travel with

Like all Platypods, the new eXtreme utilizes four independently adjustable legs for precise adjustment on uneven terrain, and greater stability than conventional three-legged tabletop and travel tripods. What makes the new model unique is that the threaded legs not only adjust up and down, but also rotate for instant deployment.

When not in use, the legs fold flat for storage and needn’t be removed. The Platypod eXtreme also features an integrated handle and multiple attachment points for compact lights, extension posts and other important mobile accessories.

Barely 5mm thick, measuring only 7.75-by-5.25 inches and weighing just 9.6 ounces, the Platypod eXtreme features a plate constructed of premium aircraft-grade aluminum, with a standard 3/8″ titanium main bolt. The precision eXtreme utilizes stainless steel rubber-tipped legs, screws and springs, and is designed to securely support camera/lens combinations up to 22 lbs.

The Platypod eXtreme comes complete with a variety of helpful accessories, including a 1/4″ cross-nut adapter, a handy carabiner clip, a neoprene wallet with an inner pocket and the four spikes.

Building upon the Platypod legacy

Platypod is the brainchild of Larry Tiefenbrunn, who originally conceived the concept while hiking from the base of Bryce Canyon. The original Platypod was released in 2015, while new iterations like the Platypod Max and Platypod Ultra have built upon the product’s initial success.

As for the Platypod eXtreme, Larry states, “I have listened to our customers, advisers, and photographers over the past several years, and have incorporated their suggestions into the newest iteration of the Platypod. It is awesome and extreme!”

How to back the Platypod eXtreme

The Platypod eXtreme Kickstarter campaign begins today and runs through May 9, 2022. Three tiers will be available for backers, at $119, $129 and $139, with the latter only being available on the first day of the campaign. This tier will also include the earliest delivery and a free Multi Accessory Kit.