Pixels has announced a new online contest seeking artwork from independent photographers and other artists, to be used in the company’s upcoming billboard advertising campaign. The contest, which is free to join, is open to artists across the world.

“We’ve been in business since 2006 and have built one of the largest online art communities in the world with more than one million actively participating artists,” said Sean Broihier, CEO of Pixels. “For [more than] 15 years, we’ve been promoting our artists and their incredible artwork almost exclusively online. It’s time to showcase them in the real world.”

How to enter

Artists may submit up to three images in any 2D medium, including photography, paintings, digital art and mixed media. Submissions are due by Aug. 31, 2021. Pixels will select 20 winning images to appear on 20 billboards throughout the U.S., on Sept. 15, 2021.

Each billboard will be at least 24 feet wide by 12 feet tall and will prominently feature one winning image, the title of the image, and the artist’s name or preferred social media handle. The billboards will be positioned in various cities throughout the United States and will remain visible for at least one month, each, during the fall and winter of 2021.

In addition to the top billboard prizes, Pixels will also be giving away hundreds of canvas prints and T-shirts to participating artists who meeting certain voting thresholds in the contest.

You can start entering by visiting https://pixels.com/billboard.

How Pixels can help photographers

Pixels, the global arm of Fine Art America, is known as the world’s largest art marketplace. It lets artists sell not only traditional prints, but artwork across a wide variety of print on-demand products, including canvas, greeting cards, phone cases, bags and more. It also offers custom sizing for prints, perfect for photographers looking to fill a uniquely sized frame.

“What’s always been exciting about Pixels is the community aspect of the business,” said Broihier. “We’re not just an e-commerce company selling a product. We’re a vibrant online community featuring millions of artists who use Pixel’s technology, marketplace and fulfillment network to grow their personal art businesses. We’re very excited to launch our billboard contest, review the artists’ submissions, and continue to shine a spotlight on living artists all over the world.”

To learn more and enter the contest, visit https://pixels.com/billboard.