Selfies have taken over the world of mobile photography like no one ever thought. People are getting more and more creative with their selfies. But how do you make sure your selfies are sharp, composed correctly and creative? In this video from Loïc Bellemare-Alford, he walks us through five tips on how to get some amazing selfies.

Using the Google Pixel 4a, he talks about best practices when using autofocus, portrait mode and the best angle for your selfie. He also discusses some creative options like bringing a foreground subject into your selfie. Finally, he talks about using soft lighting for best results.

