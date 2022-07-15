We’ve all been in a shoot where we get an idea. But what usually happens?

“Let’s just finish up with these shots now and come back to it later.”

“I have a great idea, but I don’t feel like ruining the flow to swap out all the gear.”

With Manfrotto MOVE, there are no more excuses. You can simply, efficiently and effectively transition your camera and support system in seconds.

Is it really that simple?

Yes. If you can twist your fingers, you can master this system.

The system revolves around the MOVE Quick-Release Catcher System. It’s a beautifully-crafted, compact, two-piece solution. Just thread its base mount to your camera support system of choice. The quick-release plate, or top part, threads onto your camera.

Base mount Quick-release plate

Then, simply drop the quick-release plate into the base mount, and the mechanism will automatically secure the two together. How easy is that?

Need to remove the camera? Twist the base mount and the quick-release plate pops out.

So, if you strategically place base mounts on your various supports and quick-release plates on your cameras, you can mix and match between your equipment in seconds. No more ruining the flow of the shoot. No more excuses to hinder your creative inspiration. Keep up with the pace of the action. Better yet, never miss the action. Transition from photo to video, from tripods to gimbals with ease.

What else?

The Manfrotto FAST GimBoom provides similar efficiency. Simply twist to loosen the ends, and the boom telescopes out from both sides to more than double the size (from 20—44 inches). Then, twist back to lock.

The FAST Twist-Lock technology is quick and secure. The GimBoom also has thread connectors for attachments. Use as a robust monopod, aedd attachments to make it a tripod, or quickly attach an MVG300XM gimbal using the MOVE system… and all your potential uses are covered by one sturdy system.

Stick a base plate on your tripod Stick a base plate on your GimBoom

Manfrotto MOVE provides you with complete freedom. For the photographer/videographer with varied supports and gear, I highly recommend this system to add agility and simplicity into your life.