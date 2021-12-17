I recently photographed an early 1900s abandoned farmhouse in the Mojave Desert with photographer Anthony Donofrio.
While exploring, I came across a living room with some extremely weathered sofa and rocking chair. The scene was busy, and I wanted the attention to be squarely on the furniture. However, I also wanted to use a fisheye to give broader context, tell a story, and look weirder. Here’s how I approached light painting the scene.
1. Highlighting the furniture
After beginning the exposure, I used a warm white light from a handheld ProtoMachines LED2 light painting device. To pick up some of the texture from the furniture, I illuminated it from the open window on the right hand side.
2. Differentiating the background from the subject
As I mentioned, I wanted to give a broader context, telling the story about where the furniture was. In other words, I wanted to photograph much of the house and even include some of the world outside. Of course, I also wanted to separate it so your attention would be directed to the furniture initially.
To do that, I decided to light paint the rest of the house a different color to offset it. I chose green, although I did do a version of this with red as well. To create drama through texture and create shadow, I lit the interior from two different angles from camera left and right to achieve this.
3. The world outside
To give additional context, I thought I would share some of the world outside. The farmhouse sits near the side of a road. I waited to begin the exposure until I saw some vehicles drawing near. The vehicles’ streaking lights provide additional context in telling the story of this abandoned scene.
4. Using a fisheye
I chose to use a Rokinon 12mm fisheye lens for this scene. I did this in part because I could include much of the house and the world beyond as well as to have the image look even more surreal. The green colors enhance the strangeness of the photo. I find that a fisheye can be a jolt of creativity, enabling me to present a perspective that we ordinarily don’t see.
That is such a cool photo. You were really thinking outside the box for this one. Lighting the scene from outside the window, giving you the best angle of approach. The ProtoMachines allows so much more control than most other lights.
And, thank you for including the link to my website!!! It is much appreciated.