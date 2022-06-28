The Insta360 ONE RS 360 camera boasts better low light performance thanks to dual 1-inch sensors and a Leica Super-Sumicron f/2.2 lens.

Insta360 and Leica have collaborated again. This time, the pair have come up with the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition action cam, which features dual 1-inch sensors, 6K video recording capabilities and 21-megapixel 360-degree still image capabilities. As you would expect, the press release touts that the new camera offers improved image quality compared to previous editions.

Insta360 ONE RS 360

One thing for sure is that Insta360 has crammed a lot of tech into a small device. The 0.52lb Insta360 ONE RS 360 can be clipped to helmets, motorcycles, cars, backpacks and anywhere else you can think of. As mentioned above, the Insta360 ONE RS features dual 1-inch sensors and a Super-Sumicron f/2.2 Leica lens with a 35mm equivalent focal range of 6.52mm. Other features include IPX3 weather sealing, a six-axis gyroscope, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a USB-C connection and a 1350 mAh battery.

Creators interested in the Insta360 ONE RS 360 will be interested in knowing the video recording specs. The Insta ONE RS 360 can record:

With two lenses recording in full panoramic 360, creators no longer need to consider where the camera is pointed. Instead, they can capture all the action in one take, reframing it after the fact in infinite ways according to their creative vision. Creators will be able to share immersive 360 videos or traditional flat footage.

AI plays a part

The 21-megapixel photos from the Insta360 ONE RS 360 will have a resolution of 6528×3264. You can also shoot in RAW. As you would expect, the camera features many shooting modes for photo and video. On the video side of things, you’ll be able to record standard videos, time-lapse, TimeShifts and loop recordings. On the stills side, you can capture standard images, HDR, intervals, starlapse images, bursts and PureShots. In both modes, you’ll be able to enjoy the invisible selfie stick resulting in clean and unobstructed shots.

AI also plays a role in the new Insta360 ONE RS 1 360 camera. The new PureShot HDR photo mode uses AI and auto exposure bracketing to increase the dynamic range of your shots, eliminating the need for further post-editing. Short videos can also be created for social media in the Insta360 app. Shot Lab uses AI to automate editing techniques like cloning, dolly zooms and star trails. For dialing in on the details, creators can turn to the Insta360 Studio desktop software or Adobe Premiere Pro plugin for full manual controls.

The press release shows that the 1-Inch 360 Lens is compatible with the ONE R and ONE RS Cores. This will allow creators to transform their action camera into a premium 360 camera, or vice versa. The Insta360 ONE RS 360 will retail for $799.99. Want one? You’ll be able to buy one from select retailers around the globe starting today.