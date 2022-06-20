We know it can be hard to believe, but great cameras with in-body image stabilization that cost under $1,000 are readily available!

It wasn’t too long ago that $1,000 would only get you a camera with limited features: however, times have changed. These days, $1,000 — or less — can score a camera that features IBIS and modern tech galore.

So, if you’re looking for cameras with IBIS that cost less than $1,000 and still pack all the other modern bells and whistles like articulating screens, advanced autofocus systems and more, the cameras below are for you.

Panasonic G9 — Professional grade for under $1,000

The Panasonic G9 sitting alongside the Fujifilm X-T4

The Panasonic G9 is, hands down, one of the best cameras you can buy for under $1,000. This Micro Four Thirds camera is usually on sale, so chances are, you’ll be able to nab one of these bad boys for under a grand quite easily. It features a glorious 3.68 million dot EVF, sublime ergonomics, tough-as-nails weather sealing, and IBIS. In fact, this camera features some of the best in-body image stabilization that you’ll ever use.

On top of the features listed above, you’ll also find that the Panasonic G9 boasts dual card slots. The camera also has a fully articulating LCD, a top panel LCD, a joystick that makes selecting AF points easy, a plethora of excellent 4K video codecs, and it can shoot a whopping 60 frames per second. The Panasonic G9 is a pro-grade camera in every way. When it’s on sale for under $1,000, it’s an absolute steal!

Olympus E-M5 III — Super steady, super affordable

There are few cameras with IBIS on the market that cost less than $1,000 that offer what the Olympus OM-D E-M5 III offers. Class-leading 5-axis image stabilization, a solid 20-megapixel sensor, a fully articulating screen, and gobs of weather sealing. It’s a complete package.

This tiny camera weighs just 0.9lbs. The autofocus system is rapid and accurate, the EVF is bright and clear, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make photo sharing easy, and you have live composite. The IBIS is honestly some of the best in the business. So if you want a rock-steady camera that costs less than a grand, check out the E-M5 III. See our full review here.

Ricoh GR III — As solid as a rock

If you’re looking for a camera that can slip into your pocket and go everywhere with you, the Ricoh GR III might be the camera for you. While small, this camera packs a ton of tech under its hood, and yes, it even has IBIS. Incredibly, this tiny camera sports a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor, very effective 3-axis IBIS, fast autofocus and one of the best features I’ve used in a camera for a long time — Snap Focus.

Snap Focus is an easy-to-use zone focusing tool that lets you set it and forget it. Thanks to just how fast and effective Snap Focus is, you can walk around and capture images you’d otherwise miss. The IBIS, or shake reduction as it’s known to Ricoh/Pentax, is fantastic. Handheld low shutter speed shots are easy, and you can keep the ISO nice and low when in low-light situations. It’s one of the best point-and-shoot cameras with IBIS on the market, and it’s under $1,000. See our full review here.

Fujifilm X-S10 — One of the best cameras with IBIS

The Fujifilm X-S10 is a powerful mirrorless camera that packs a lot of tech under the hood for under $1,000. Thanks to its small size and weight, it’s great for hybrid content creators. It has an excellent 26.1-megapixel X-Trans APS-C sensor, 5-axis IBIS, gorgeous color profiles for both photos and videos, and there are 4K video modes galore.

This small camera from Fujifilm features a fully articulating 3-inch touchscreen that makes it easy to frame your photos and videos. It has excellent ergonomics, incredible image quality, and a feature set that won’t leave you wanting more. It scored highly in our full review.

Olympus E-M10 IV — IBIS makes this camera fun

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 IV is feature-packed and loaded with everything that makes Olympus Micro Four Thirds cameras great. IBIS? Yes! A 20-megapixel sensor? You bet! Fantastic ergonomics and controls? Absolutely! There’s even a tilting screen and live composite modes, which make creating complex images easy. The camera can also capture stellar 4K video.

The E-M10 IV is a very approachable camera. I own one and use it when I want a fun shooting experience. Pair this IBIS-powered camera up with some of Olympus’s small, fast primes, and you have a fantastic camera that’s just a joy to use. By itself, this camera costs less than $700. With a lens, it’s under $800! It’s one of the best affordable cameras with IBIS on the market. See our full review.

Pentax K-70 — DLSR fan? We’ve got you covered

Pentax has been using IBIS in its cameras long before mirrorless cameras made it cool. At under $550, you’d be hard-pressed to find a digital camera with as many features as the K-70. In true Pentax style, the K-70 features incredible ergonomics, dust, freeze and weather-resistant construction and IBIS. It’s also small, light and easy to manage.

There’s a fully articulating 3-inch LCD. The 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor produces gorgeous images and offers a ton of dynamic range. The Pentaprism viewfinder provides 100% coverage, and with the optional GPS unit, the K-70 can track the stars with Astrotracer. This is one camera with IBIS that you’ll be able to grow with quickly.