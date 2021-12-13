Looking for hassle-free Christmas family photos? Look no further than a printed backdrop, like the ones from Kate Backdrop (UK, DE), which offers gorgeous high-resolution images printed on beautiful fabric, that hangs beautifully.

All of my family and [et mini sessions this year were a breeze and everyone loved their photos. I have a range of Kate Backdrops and each one is fantastic.

Fantastic settings for Christmas family photos

Large range of designs

With so many designs to choose from, there is sure to be one for everyone’s taste. The fabric allows any wrinkles to drop out easily and hang beautifully.

They also have a large range of non-Christmas backdrops for everyday use as well. I have several designs that I use in the studio every day, from fine art, florals, holidays, solid colors, old master, windows and doorways. They also have vinyl floor mats and paper products. There’s loads to choose from.

Capture blank shots

Large range of sizes

Not only do they have a range of designs, but they also have size options for each design. Some designs have more options than others. But I must admit I really like the 3-by-2 meter large backdrops that fit across my shooting area. But I have a few smaller ones (1-by-1.5 meter) for portraits and pets.

Merlin on the floor

Quick and easy setup

The simple rod-pocket design makes them super easy to set up and install on a backdrop stand, no clips required. You can hang from a backdrop stand, anywhere, so you can pick up and shoot on location if you wish. The fabric allows for wrinkles to drop out with ease, especially if hung overnight. But you can also give light steam before use.

Kate Backdrop Christmas backdrops

So for your next family Christmas photoshoot or even next year, order yourself a fabulous backdrop and create your own Christmas magic, perhaps even your next Christmas card.