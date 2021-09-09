The Sigma I series lenses that have been released to date have been a hit with both Sony E mount and L mount photographers. Now, Sigma has just announced that two new lenses will be joining the I series family. A 24mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary and a 90mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary.

Sigma I series lenses are compact, stylish prime lenses. Featuring machined metal barrels and lens hoods, manual aperture rings, and magnetic lens caps. The I series are high-performance lenses that pair perfectly with modern mirrorless cameras. The I series was first announced on December 1, 2020, and these two lenses expand the line to six. Let’s take a closer look at the new Sigma I series lenses below.

The Sigma 24mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary

The lens’ advanced optical design produces sharp, high-contrast results from the center of the frame to the far corners. Together with its f/2 aperture and wide angle-of-view, it’s an excellent choice for night sky photography, events, and interiors.

Owing to its compact size the lens can be carried around effortlessly, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. The high-quality, all-metal construction, which is found on all of Sigma’s I series models, makes the experience of owning and operating this lens extremely satisfying.

Sigma I series 24mm — Key features

The Sigma I Series 24mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary features:

13 elements in 11 groups, with 1 FLD, 2 SLD and 2 aspherical lens elements

Inner focus system

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

Stepping motor

Compatible with lens aberration correction

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Aperture ring

Focus mode switch

Petal-type lens hood (LH656-02)

Magnetic metal lens cap (LCF62-01M)

Mount with dust and splash resistant structure

9-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

This new full-frame 24mm f/2 prime is designed for photographers who need a sharp, fast, robust, wide-angle optic that will not weigh them down. It is available for L-Mount and Sony E-mount systems. The Sigma I series 24mm f/2 DG DN contemporary will hit store shelves in late September 2021. It will have a retail price of $639.

The Sigma 90mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary

With its versatile mid-telephoto focal length, the lens is the longest I series lens yet. Still, it remains remarkably compact and light so is ideal for day-to-day use. It’s fully optimized for mirrorless systems with ultra-fast and accurate AF performance, and it boasts outstanding optical capabilities.

Sigma I series 90mm — Key features

The Sigma I series 90mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary features:

11 elements in 10 groups, with 5 SLD and 1 aspherical lens elements

Inner focus system

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

Stepping motor

Aperture ring

Focus Mode switch

Round-type lens hood (LH576-02)

Magnetic metal lens cap (LCF55-01M)

Mount with dust and splash resistant structure

9-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

The rich, smooth bokeh makes for attractive backgrounds, which is perfect for portraits, and the minimum focusing distance of 50cm allows photographers to get closer to their subject. The Sigma I series 90mm f/2.8 DG DN contemporary will hit store shelves in late September 2021. It will have a retail price of $639.

Sigma I series lens reviews

We have reviewed most of the currently available Sigma I series lenses. If you’d like to find out more about them, you can get to them quickly by using the links below.

Be on the lookout for reviews of the new Sigma I series 24mm f/2 and the 90mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary lenses in the near future.