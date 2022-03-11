When you first get started with photography, you might only have an on-camera flash. Or, you might be limited and need to be mobile with your lighting. Using a flash on top of your camera can still be a powerful tool. And while pointing it toward the ceiling is a great way to help spread the light, there are flash modifiers that help you achieve an even better look.

Below are five on-camera flash modifiers that help you avoid that direct flash look, and spread the light toward your subject or throughout the entire scene.

MagMod MagBounce 2

Photo by Sean Minogue

The MagMod MagBounce has been my go-to for events for several years now, and they just came out with a brand-new version! The MagBounce helps to spread the light throughout your scene, and “throws” it out of your flash. Here’s what Levi Sim had to say in his review:

“[The MagBounce] catches the light from the flash and throw it forward in a larger spread than the bare flash which makes it softer. It also raises the light above the eyes of most people, which means there will be some shadow cast downward giving more dimension to their faces.” Levi Sim

The great thing about the MagBounce is that it also diffuses your light as if it were pointed up at the ceiling, meaning you can have a nice, soft light on your subject.

Vello Octa Softbox for Portable Flash

Photo by Cathy Seaver

While not the easiest to set up, the Vello Octa Softbox for Portable Flash is a great option if you’re looking for something you can throw in a bag with ease. Available in multiple shapes and sizes, this softbox spreads out the light but still helps in separating your subject from the background. Here’s what I had to say in my review:

“While it didn’t spread the light as much as an off-camera softbox would, it did a good job for a portable flash. I was pretty happy. It helped to diffuse and even out the light so it wasn’t as harsh as a bare flash, making it a great option when photographing both indoors and out.” Bryan Esler

If I were to get this again. I’d probably go with the Medium size option, as it’ll fit better on your camera and not be in the way as much.

Kobra Flash Modifier Kit

Similar to the MagBounce, the Kobra Flash Modifier Kit is a great option if you’re looking to spread out your light. It also has a built-in reflector, forcing your light to bounce forward through the clear silicone. Here’s what Erin Holmstead had to say in her review:

“The Kobra is a flash modifier that is lightweight, flexible and pretty sleek looking.” Erin Holmstead

That reflector acts as a second layer of diffusion, giving you the ability to direct your light. Meaning you’re no longer throwing away light — your directing it toward your subject. It also has the ability to add gels, with the Kobra Flash Modifier Gel Kit.

MagMod MagSphere2

The MagSphere allows you to shape your light, turning it into something similar to a bare-bulb light source that you might get from a strobe. It works great as a light diffuser or small bounce card.

Personally, when I use this I angle my flash up slightly, to help feather the light a bit. Otherwise it can sometimes be just slightly overpowering for your subject. Alternatively, you could adjust your flash power or TTL settings.

Manfrotto Ezybox Speed-Lite 2

The Manfrotto Ezybox works great as a compact softbox, offering two diffusion layers that help to soften the light. Bypassing the standard Velcro connectors of small softboxes, the Manfrotto Ezybox features a fixing strap that lets you more easily attach and remove the softbox from your flash.

It also features magnetic fixing points on the inside of the frame, allowing you to connect grids and a gel holder.