Every Sunday we highlight some of our best finds from across the web for photographers. Here are some of our most notable finds.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 — first pictures released

CNN

A preview of some of the images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 awards, an exhibition which opens October 16, 2020 at the Natural History Museum in London. The organization published several of the 68 highly commended images on Tuesday.

The awards show off imagery from nature and photojournalism, from both professional and amateur photographers. Featured is a photograph of a critically-endangered primate called a douc — taken by 13-year-old Arshdeep Singh. Other images include a forest fire in Brazil, Atlantic puffins and more.

Read more

Young photographer captures America during COVID-19

The Bridgton News

A young photographer in Maine, Parker Fairfield Jr., set out to capture photos in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic and several of the early lockdowns. With the help of his father, Parker traveled 7,000 miles through 21 states.

His journey is documented in his new photo book, “Isolated on the Road.”

“We were traveling and seeing so much, but ultimately were minimalizing contact with strangers, and that’s how I came up with the name for this book,” Parker Jr. said.

Read more