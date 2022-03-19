We want your questions about photography! After a long hiatus, the Photofocus Q&A Show is back, and it’s better than ever! Join Ron Pepper next month as he answers all your burning photography questions.

Want to know which lenses you should take on your spring trip? What about how to use a one-light setup for a headshot? The floor is yours!

This time around, we’d love it if you can record yourself using your phone to ask your question. Just open up the Voice Memos (iOS) or Recorder app (Android) and upload it from your phone following the directions.

Want to submit your questions to Ron and the team? Click here to get started.