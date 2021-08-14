It’s time to make your voice heard! Each week, we ask a question of our readers so we know what sort of content to produce more of. Your input helps us make Photofocus better.

This week, we want to know what you think about in-person conferences, trade shows and workshops. Is it time for these to be held in-person again, despite a growing Covid-19 Delta variant? On Thursday, Sony pulled out of next week’s WPPI Expo, prompting a concern as to whether it’s too early for large in-person events to come back. What do you think? Vote below, and be sure to tell us more in the comments.