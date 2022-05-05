It’s Day 4 of the Photoshop Virtual Summit.

Four sessions I’m looking forward to today

Concept to Completion: Tips for Creating Unique Composites

Photo by Kristina Sherk

From initial concept to execution, Kristina Sherk walks you through her top tips and techniques to improve your portraits with compositing. You’ll learn key rules for creating realistic composites, proper planning and key Photoshop techniques useful for blending images and elements.

Making Challenging Selections

Photoshop now utilizes Artificial Intelligence for selecting subjects. But what do you do when these automatic tools can’t get the job done? Join Aaron Nace and learn how to make advanced selections and layer masks to cut out your subject perfectly every time.

Wonderful World of Masking: A Crash Course

Masking comes in various forms in Photoshop, but once you know the basics, you can do so much more with them. Join Corey Barker as he gives you a crash course in masking. You’ll learn how masking works, how to use layer masks, when to use vector or pixel masking, channels and alpha masks, and some useful tricks along the way.

Photoshop Techniques That Advanced Users Never Learned

Join Jesús Ramirez as he teaches you advanced Photoshop techniques that you probably never knew existed. You’ll discover everything from essential shortcuts to hidden features that will help you create your best work. Learn how to create advanced masks with Blend If, use filters in creative ways and create Photoshop scripts.

