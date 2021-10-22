In September 2021, a news story broke worldwide about a photographer deleting all photos from a wedding. Not only that, but it was during the wedding, in front of the groom.

This story is controversial to couples getting married and to wedding photographers. Here is what happened …

Dog groomer to photographer

A full-time dog groomer who enjoys photographing the dogs she grooms was asked by her friends to photograph their wedding. That’s correct, you read that right. The wedding photographer is not actually a wedding photographer. Heck, she’s not even a professional photographer at all.

To make the story make your bones ache, even more, the dog groomer only charged $250 for the wedding.

The wedding ceremony ended, and reception was underway. The dog groomer brought with her two bottles of water which were both finished. She needed a break — she had a long day, and was hungry and thirsty.

She asked the groom for a break and was denied one and given an ultimatum. Keep capturing photographs or don’t get paid the whopping $250.

So the dog groomer replied, saying she is not the wedding photographer anymore. Then, she went ahead and deleted all of the wedding photos from the entire day. Then she walked out. Mind you, this was directly in front of the groom.

Mad Dog Photo by Caleb Fisher on Unsplash

I share my opinion on this story in my podcast, Photo Breakdown. You can listen to the episode below.

Now I want to hear from you. Who do you think was wrong? Comment below to share your thoughts.