Overnight, Zhiyun has announced the CRANE 2S Pro, a package that contains the recently released CRANE 2S gimbal along with several accessories for filmmaking.

Featuring an increased load and size capacity, along with several features that allow for flexible, professional filmmaking, the CRANE 2S is considered one of the top gimbals in the industry. It allows for features such as vertical mounting, a FlexMount setup system with a quick release and six modes to ensure creative freedom when filming.

With the CRANE 2S Pro, filmmakers can take advantage of several new included accessories:

Sling Grip Handle

TransMount DualCam Extension Module

TransMount Image Transmission Transmitter 2.0

TransMount Phone Holder with Crown Gear

TransMount Focus/Zoom Control Motor 2.0

The CRANE 2S Pro is available for $849. To learn more about the CRANE 2S, check out the video below: