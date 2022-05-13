I shoot real estate videos. A lot of them. Somewhere on the order of 3-5 per week, sometimes multiple on the same day. Almost always in conjunction with photoshoots of the same property.

I have a few simple requirements of the gimbals I rely on to shoot my videos:

Solid build quality that can handle the daily rigors of a professional videographer on the move

The ability to handle a decent payload

Quick and easy to setup and balance

Easy to use

Sufficient innovation to make upgrading worthwhile

Most importantly, the footage I get from the system is smooth straight out of camera

I’m pleased to say that apart from a few minor nits, the Manfrotto MVG 300XM checks nearly all the boxes. Apart from a few minor build/ergonomic nits, the 300XM is the best gimbal I’ve ever worked with. Allow me to elaborate.

Pros

3.4 KG / 7.5 lbs load capacity

The marking system allows for quick and efficient setup and breakdown

Touch screen menu system

Multi function control knob has programmable A and B points to repeat moves

Paired remote control works seamlessly

Solid build quality

Some of the smoothest footage I’ve gotten from a gimbal straight out of camera

Optional accessories compliment the system mightily! The Move quick release catcher system and GimBoom are brilliant.

Cons

As solid as the build quality is, the arms don’t slide smoothly and easily when setting up

Even when balanced, I find it necessary to auto tune the system nearly every time I balance or I experience gimbal shake in certain positions

Hand grip has a smooth surface and isn’t very “grippy” — some kind of textured finished would be preferred

The GimPod legs are kind of flimsy when compared to the rest of the system

Manfrotto MVG300XM — Build quality

The 300XM is mostly made out of metal and well built. The knobs, locking mechanisms, buttons and touch screen are all made of high quality, solid materials. The only real knock on the build — if there is one — is the handle has a very smooth surface. It’s not grippy. But that was about the only issue I had with the Gimbal’s build quality.

As a working professional, I require robust products. The fact of the matter is, I work a lot. A normal day can consist of 3-5 shoots. What this means is I’m literally racing from job to job.

The real estate market in Southwest Florida has been extremely hot since the beginning of the pandemic. With rising home values hitting a peak, sellers and investors alike are all trying to cash in as we head into the slower summer season. Business has been brisk, and reality gets in the way. As I’m going from job to job, I don’t always have the luxury of having enough time to break down and put away my gear neatly. More often than not, I’m piling gear on top of itself in the back of my car to save time.

As a result, my gear gets tossed about over bumps, turns and lane changes. Because my gear gets bumped around so much, it has to be built well to survive my daily grind. Many of you are probably cringing as you read that, but it’s my reality. However, I’m pleased to say the 300XM is not only solid enough to handle the grind; Manfrotto has engineered an ease of setup and breakdown that actually allows me enough time to do it between jobs. I’ll explain in a bit.

Size and weight

The gimbal is almost completely made out of metal and all in comes in at 4.4 lbs (2kg) without a camera and lens. It’s not light, but it isn’t bicep busting either. The camera and lens you use with the system will have a significant impact on the overall weight.

I’ve been using it with the Sony a7S III (1.35 lb) and the Samyang 14mm f/2.8 (1.47 lb) which means all in, I’m right around 7.5 lbs. With two hands, the whole combo can get a bit heavy, but it’s not as heavy as several of the competitors. Moreover, most of the competitors aren’t this feature rich. I find that overall, I can easily manage the size and weight even during a long shoot.

Manfrotto MVG300XM — Ease of setup and ergonomics

Something so simple, yet so innovative — I’m not aware of other gimbals utilizing this simple function of memory markers.

As I mentioned previously, setup is much faster on the 300XM than on other gimbals I’ve used. Manfrotto has smartly included these sliding red “memory” dot markers that allow me to place two of the three arms in the same spot, assuming I’m using the same lens/camera combo. This cuts setup time significantly.

Now, to be clear it isn’t perfect, but my starting position is much closer to balanced with the sliding red markers. It’s a nice touch and actually affords me the luxury of breaking down the gimbal so it doesn’t jostle around in the back of my car.

The red memory dots slide into position to let you know where to place the arms of the gimbal on two of the three axis’ — this is great if you use the same lens and camera combination frequently as I do. Setup is noticeably faster with the Manfrotto. It’s not perfect, but it’s considerably better than traditional gimbals.

On the downside, the roll arm is a bit sticky and can be difficult to slide back and forth to balance. However, I found that give a little pressure toward the back of the gimbal it does move a bit more fluidly. But it’s not intuitively obvious.

Additionally, I find each time I start a new shoot, the gimbal will vibrate until I run through the “auto tune” function. Which is quick, but it is an additional step. Once completed however, footage is super smooth.

Whenever I balance a camera and lens for the first time, and sometimes when I turn the system on and off, it's necessary to "auto tune" to avoid any unwanted camera/gimbal shake in some positions. Fortunately, auto tuning only takes a few seconds and makes a world of difference.

Ergonomics

The multi function control knob controls pan, tilt or roll. You toggle between them with “toggle button” above the A and B buttons. The A and B buttons allow you to create start and stop points along the pan, tilt or roll axis. This will allow you the videographer to focus on the move while the gimbal smoothly transitions from the A to B point or vice versa.

The locks that hold the gimbal arms in place snap into position with authority and ease. The touch screen interface takes a bit of getting used to, but overall is simple to follow and use. The multifunction control knob is stellar for repeating moves. Especially barrel roll moves. Sometimes I like unique angles on certain details in homes. The barrel roll move keeps visual interest while simultaneously highlighting a feature of the home.

Toggling between how you want to use the control knob is simple as there is a button that switches between pan, tilt and roll. Set which you want, and viola, the knob will pan, tilt or roll. To make a repeating move, you can press and hold the A and B button at specific points and then press A or B to move the gimbal to that desired position.

In the menu it’s possible to control the speed in which these moves can happen. I often like to move from ceiling to room to show off a detail and having an automated way to tilt, pan or roll makes acquiring the move so much easier!

Charging takes about 2-1/2 hours and run time is close to 10 hours. My experiences validate this claim.

Lastly, you can take the bottom of the gimbal off and use it as a remote control. It works seamlessly and responds as if it’s attached and reacts in real time. Well done Manfrotto!

Manfrotto MVG300XM — Innovation

The Move quick release system are not the first, but they are the best and easiest to work with. I love these things and they can double as a fidget spinner :-)

Gimbals have been around for awhile, yet it never ceases to amaze how smart some of the new innovations are. They are the kind of innovations that make me say “duh! Why didn’t someone think of this before?”

The red dot memory markers are something so simple and obvious, I can’t believe no one thought of them before. Some of the new accessories Manfrotto has come out with, like the Move quick release catcher system, is so simple, yet so brilliant. The iFootage sea stars were the first to come out with this kind of release system, Zhiyun has something similar as well, but Manfrotto has perfected it in my opinion.

The GimBoom allows for elevated shots and shots that can start lower and go much higher. The way the boom telescopes is neat as well.

The new “GimBoom” telescoping monopod is also cool and innovative. I use it to get high shots that simulate a low flying drone and to make a move upward or downward in a high ceiling room. If there’s one accessory that seems to be an after thought, it’s the GimPod legs that screw into the GimBoom and simulate a tripod. I found the legs to be flimsy and not built to the same standard as the rest of the system. They seem to bow when even a slight bit of pressure is applied. I appreciate that Manfrotto has made these an option, but they don’t really go with the rest of the system.

My only real nit with the entire system is with the GimPod tripod Legs. The entire system is very robust and built to a high standard. The GimPod legs seem like an after thought, everything from the way they attach to the legs bowing out if under any semblance of stress at all. They’ll work in a pinch, but fall short when compared to the rest of the system.

Manfrotto MVG300XM — Quality of results

Now, let’s get down to brass tax. It’s built well, Manfrotto has made some outstanding innovations and has made the gimbal easy to use. All that’s great, however, how are the results?

Based on my experiences, smooth like butter! I’ve used close to a dozen gimbals over the last 10 years, starting with the original DJI Ronin. Each has gotten progressively better and more innovative. Where the 300XM really excels in my opinion is in ease of set up and quality of the footage straight out of camera. Smooth and controlled with very little bounce from step to step.

The multifunction control knob is a game changer for me because I can set up starting and stopping points to repeat challenging moves. Makes getting those difficult shots so much easier to achieve. It’s a nice touch that truly separates the 300XM from the competition.

Manfrotto MVG300XM — A near-perfect system full of innovation

The gimbal marketplace is littered with offerings from the likes of Zyitun, DJI and Feiyu tech. But, if you’re a filmmaker on the move and you’re in the market for a new 3 Axis gimbal for your filmmaking, then the new 300XM from Manfrotto is certainly worthy of your consideration. Complete with just enough innovation and new features — specifically the multifunction control knob with customizable set points, paired remote and ease of setup/balance — that all together make it feel like a true upgrade.

The addition of the GimBoom, GimPod and the Move quick release catchers make the entire package a seamless filmmaking system that’s a joy to use but most importantly give me the quality of results that I need in my professional workflow. It’s a complete system that all in is about the best gimbal system I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with!